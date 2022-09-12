Kaduna: Police rescue 3 kidnapped victims, recover arms, vehicle, others 





A bike and rifle recovered from kidnappers

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Opperatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have rescued 3 kidnapped victims in 2 different locations and recovered arms, ammunition, vehicle and a motorcycle.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige in a statement, explained that “the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc directives on rigorous visible patrols and domination of public space by Police has continued to yield the desired outcome with the rescue of three (3) kidnapped victims, recovery of kidnappers’ firearms and ammunitions as well as operational vehicle and motorcycle by Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command.”

“These accomplished feats were against the backdrop of a complaint received on the 4th September, 2022 that one Yusuf Abdullahi Abubakar ‘M’ of Dorayi village in Kano…





