Okada ban reduced crime by 83%, says ex-Lagos commissioner





Hon. Abiodun Orekoya

By Miftaudeen Raji

The candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC for Lagos State House of Assembly in Somolu Constituency 1, Hon. Abiodun Orekoya has described the ban on Okada in Lagos state as logical and a right step in the right direction.

Orekoya, a former commissioner at the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission noted that it could only be logical for the government to take the decision after thorough examination records of the health facilities and other critical factors in the state.

He noted that the government realized that after the initial ban of okadas in some areas, accident rate due to commercial motorcycles (Okadas) dropped by 63 per cent, while crime rate also dropped by 83 per cent.

According to Orekoya, any right thinking person knows that the government should definitely go ahead with the ban.

The former Executive Secretary and Vice Chairman of…





