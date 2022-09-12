Passengers stranded, as Aviation union protest against anti-labour clauses





By Prince Okafor

The crisis ongoing in the aviation industry may linger, with a coalition of aviation workers’ unions protesting at airports nationwide against the anti-labour clauses in the new aviation bills currently awaiting the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The unions decried what they describe as a ‘subtle attempt’ to restrain their powers and obliterate unionism, as they threatened to proceed with industrial action if their requests for withdrawal of the bills are not granted before the next 14 days.

The development had left passengers stranded, as they struggles to get the necessary information, and flight directives amongst others in the airport.

Vanguard gathered that the coalition is made up of the Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and Amalgamated…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper