Tinubu already wealthy before politics, says Dele Alake





Bola Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Director of Strategic Communication of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake has defended the source of wealth of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying he has known Tinubu to be wealthy before politics.

Alake, who made this assertion in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, noted that Tinubu has been trading in stocks over the years to build his wealth.

Read also: Yoruba Nation: We won’t give up agitation even if Tinubu wins —Akintoye

He attributed the source of Tinubu’s wealth to investment in the stocks of blue chip companies.

Alake said, “He made his money well before he got into office. I think what is important to Nigerians, really, is to know that this man was not a pauper before he came into office, like some others.”

Alake, however did not disclose whether or not Tinubu owns or has investments in any company in…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper