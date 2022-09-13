2023: APC Women group mobilises 10.68m votes for Tinubu/Shettima ticket 





Tinubu/ Shettima are the preferred candidates in the 2023 general election, Marwa

As Senator Binta Masi Donates Office Complex to ‘774 Women for BAT-KASH

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of 2023 general elections, women group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of 774 Women for BAT-KASH 2023 disclosed yesterday that arrangements have been concluded for the mobilization of over 10.689 million women voting bloc for the party’s presidential joint ticket of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

As part of moves to actualize the project, Senator Binta Masi Garba who represented Adamawa North in the 8th Senate has donated an office complex to the ‘774 Women group for BAT-KASH’.

Speaking at the unveiling of the occasion located at the BGT House, Gwarimpa Abuja, Senator Binta Garba who is the North-East leader of the 774 Women for BAT-KASH 2023 said that the group would achieve the set objective through the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper