



By Emmanuel Okogba

Atletico Madrid were, yet again, involved in another late goals drama when they conceded twice deep in stoppage time to lose 2-0 to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

All three goals from Atletico’s Matchday 1 victory over FC Porto were scored after the 90th minute mark and fans got to witness similar scenes from last week when the home team opened scoring in the 84th minute.

After coming out on top in last week’s goal rush, Simeone’s men were on the losing side this time around as the German side doubled their advantage three minutes later to put the game beyond Atletico.

Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby were the goalscorers on this occasion.

The two-time finalists will now turn their attention to a league derby against Real Madrid, an away game to Sevilla before their next Champions League game against Club Brugge at the Metropolitano.

The post Champions League: Atletico lose to Leverkusen in another late goals drama





Source: Vanguard Newspaper