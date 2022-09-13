Crude oil production: Angola, Libya overtake Nigeria — OPEC report





Angola and Libya have overtaken Nigeria as Africa’s highest crude oil producers, says a report by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

OPEC made this known in its Oil Market Report for September 2022, which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the report, Nigeria’s crude oil production for the month of August averaged 1.100 million barrels per day.

The report said the figure showed a decrease of 65,000mb/d when compared to the 1.164mb/d produced averagely in the month of August.

However, the report said Angola was Africa’s highest crude oil producer for the month under review with an average production of 1.187mb/d.

It said Libya’s crude oil production averaged also 1.123mb/d for the month of August.

“According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 29.65 mb/d in August, higher by 618,000 month-on-month.

“Crude oil output increased mainly in Libya and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper