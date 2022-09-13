FG frustrating access to funds to clear backlog of salaries, pensions —Benue govt





By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Special Adviser to Benue State Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase, has decried the punitive actions of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government against the state by frustrating the efforts of Governor Samuel Ortom to access funds to offset backlog of salaries and pension of state and local government workers.

The media adviser decried the incessant media attacks on Governor Ortom by the President’s media handlers who, he said, had tagged the governor an enemy, because of his position on critical national issues, insisting that the governor always spoke the minds of all Nigerians.

Speaking yesterday, when he featured on “Burning Issues” a Makurdi FM current affairs programme, Mr. Akase berated the Federal Government for victimizing and attacking the Governor for his forthrightness on critical issues like security and the welfare of the people.

He maintained that “the attacks will not stop the Governor from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper