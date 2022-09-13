I want to prove women can help women, lady offers kidney to ailing Ekweremadu’s daughter





Anastasia and Sonia

By Efosa Taiwo

A lady, Anastasia Michael, 24 has written an open letter to Sonia, the daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, indicating her willingness to donate one of her kidneys to save her life.

This is coming on the heels of 25-year-old Sonia Ekweremadu making an appeal to members of the public to donate a kidney to save her life.

In response, via a Facebook post on Monday, Annastasia said she was ready to offer one of her kidneys to Ekweremadu if none of her family members could do that.

She added that she is doing such to prove that women can help women.

Annastasia also said that the donation will be for free, hoping that her kidney matches that of Sonia.

She said she has sent her mail address to the email provided by Sonia.

Below is her full post:

Kidney donation To Sonia Ekweremadu.

I (Annastasia Michael olamma) want to donate one of my…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper