I’ve never seen Lagos so mobilised for PDP – Atiku





Atiku Abubakar

The PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday said he was marvelled by the level of mobilisation of party members in Lagos State ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar, who arrived in the state early in the day to attend a series of activities, spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting with party members, leaders, and candidates for various positions in the forthcoming elections.

“Now, in all my political career, we are the people who established PDP, I have never seen Lagos state so mobilised like this.

“This makes me believe that this electoral time, PDP is going to win Lagos. I believe you are going to win Lagos state this time around,” the former vice president said.

Abubakar, who promised to support the party to win the 2023 elections in the state, urged the party stakeholders to work harder to achieve the feat.

"Therefore, we are ready to support you to any level to make sure that you win Lagos state.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper