JAMB scraps mop-up UTME, insists on no biometrics, no examinations





Abuja—The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said it will no longer conduct mop-up examination for candidates of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, who are not bio-metrically verified.

The board made this known in its weekly bulletin of the Office of the Registrar, yesterday, in Abuja.

It said the move was to further strengthen the noose around examination malpractice, saying: “The board has decided that the era, whereby some candidates will present themselves at the examination venue and claim difficulty to be biometrically verified and expect the system to allow them to sit for the examination, is gone for good.

“It will be recalled that the board, out of magnanimity has allowed such candidates to be rescheduled for the mop-up UTME introduced in 2017. However, the board has of late, realised the futility of such an arrangement after assessing the process and its impact on the entire examination value chain.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper