Kaduna ADC reiterates support to National Chair Nwosu, warns against disunity 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kaduna State Chapter has warned that any attempt to destabilise the party ahead of the 2023 general elections would be highly resisted, saying its loyalty and support to the National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu remain intact.

While speaking at the ADC State Executive meeting in Kaduna on Monday, Chairman of the party in Kaduna State, Hon. Ahmad Tijani Mustapha said the State Executives have remained focused and would not support the unconstitutional, uncivilized and undemocratic rascality of some few inexperienced politicians wanting to destabilize the ADC.

“I humbly wish to welcome you all to Kaduna State ADC Executive Meeting.

Today’s meeting will focus on the recent happenings in our Great Party ADC

and to make our stand known to our supporters, and several members of our Party who are asking questions on the happenings at the moment.”

“Last week during our State Working Committee Meeting it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper