NAPTIP orders manhunt of trans-border trafficking suspect





The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, has ordered a manhunt of a trafficking suspect identified as Nkiru.

NAPTIP’s spokesperson, Mr Vincent Adekoye, made this known in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

He stated that the suspect took a 16-year-old-girl and her son from a community in Anambra to Ghana from where she allegedly recruits victims from remote villages in Nigeria.

He quoted Waziri-Azi as directing an increased surveillance and round-the-clock monitoring of another suspect in the case, popularly known as Zuma.

Zuma was said to be the facilitator behind the recruitment and transportation of trafficked victims to Ghana.

Adekoye observed that Zuma’s recent release by NAPTIP in Anambra elicited negative reactions from the people of Awka-Etiti in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

He stated that Zuma was released on bail after two weeks at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper