Reps member threatens to sue WAEC over seizure of Ebonyi students’ results

… this could lead to an increase in youth restiveness, social vices

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah (OON) Monday threatened to sue the West African Examination Council, WAEC, over the seizure of the results belonging to the indigenes of Ebonyi State.

Ogah, who was displeased over the development, called on the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu to summon WAEC to explain why results meant for Ebonyi students was still in its custody.

Disclosing this in a statement, the House of Representatives member noted that the non-release of the results to the affected students will not only hinder them (students) from gaining admission into tertiary institutions, but also pave way for increase in social vices among the youths in the State.

He alleged that the development was meant to defraud Ebonyi People of their hard earned resources and encourage…





