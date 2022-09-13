The parties and their strengths





By SOLA EBISENI

AS the race for the office of the President of Nigeria fiercely rages, the hurdles before the parties are such that no one could reasonably predict who the Amusan would invariably be. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the most enduring and resilient political party, yet this very strength is its albatross and weakness.

The All Progressives Congress,APC, is a cult ruled by two idols: its strength lies in the management of the mutual suspicion between the cult leaders. The Labour Party is coming from the cold led by a buffalo soldier; its strength lies in the ability to connect the troops with the generalissimo.

As we noted in this column on August 23, PDP remains the most structurally entrenched political party in Nigeria. Birthed by a conglomerate of political associations and groupings, some of them strange bedfellows in the nation’s political history, PDP has blended into a most formidable political machine without the cleavages of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper