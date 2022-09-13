Tompolo N4.5bn pipeline contract invitation to anarchy – Rita Lori





…Demands full implementation of NDDC Act

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Right activist and veteral broadcaster, Chief Mrs. Rita-Lori Ogbebor, has warned Federal Government to withdraw the N4.5 billion monthly pipeline contract awarded to the leader of Movement for the Emancipation of Niger-Delta (MEND), Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, describing it as invitation to anarchy.

Chief Egbebor lambasted Federal Government for failing in it’s responsibility to manage oil resources in Niger Delta and maintaining peace in the country.

For her, the award of the humongous contract sum to one individual in Niger Delta as a clear demonstration of government abdicating its responsibilities to the people.

Lori, who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, cautioned that both states and Federal governments must demonstrate the needed political will to implement the NDDC Master Plan and avoid enriching few individuals at the detriment of the common good of the people of Niger Delta…





