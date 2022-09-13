Troops rescue 10, kill bandits in Kaduna community





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed several bandits and dislodged camps during clearance operations conducted across some hard-to-reach locations spanning Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas in Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, said 10 hostages were rescued during the operation.

The Commissioner said “as disclosed in an operational feedback, the troops neutralized an unspecified number of bandits while clearing out insurgent and bandit camps at Apewohe in Chikun LGA.”

“The operation extended to Dakwala and Kunai hills in the same LGA, where more hideouts were cleared, though no contact was made with bandits.”

“Another camp was similarly dislodged at a location known as ‘Daban Lawal Kwalba’ in Igabi LGA, after the troops overpowered heavily armed bandits guarding hostages.”

“The troops after clearing out the bandits stormed the hideouts and rescued ten…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper