19,000 applicants jostle for 4,000 teaching jobs in Kogi





By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Ministry of Education on Tuesday commenced a Computer Based Aptitude test for shortlisted candidates to fill the vacant teaching positions in secondary schools of the state.

The test is to run from Tuesday to Thursday, while Friday is reserved exclusively for applicants who are physically challenged.

Speaking at the commencement of the aptitude test holding at the State Polytechnic, Lokoja, the state Commissioner for Education, Mr. Wemi Jones said the state government is poised at bringing in the best hands for its teaching vacancies.

“We shortlisted 6,000 applicants from the over 19,000 applicants that filled the on-line registration portal.

“Already, we have secured the permission of the state government to recruit 3950 teachers; which are the positions we have identified as critical needs for the secondary schools.

“Those who performed credible from this stage will be shortlisted again for physical verification,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper