Armed robbers invade Anglican Church, cart away items in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin —Suspected armed robbers, Monday night, invaded priest house of Saint Barnabas Cathedral, Anglican Communion at Sabo Oke in Ilorin, Kwara State and carted away items worth millions of naira.

Vanguard gathered that the robbery incident, which occurred about 2:30 a.m., was carried out by a two-man gang on motorcycle, who were said to have pulled the main gate of the two-storey house down, moved up and forcefully broke the two doors.

The victim of the attack, Reverend Isaiah Afolayan, who spoke with journalists said the hoodlums, armed with sharp objects, broke into his apartment, located on the top floor of the two-storey building, threatening to kill his family members if they refused to cooperate with them.

He also said his laptop, fairly used MacBook Pro, worth N1.3 million, a TV set and his phone were stolen.

“We were sleeping when we suddenly saw him (one of the armed robbers) standing in our room with a sharp object. He was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper