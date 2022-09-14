ASUU strike: Bringing back the ‘universe in the university’





ASUU strike

By NICHOLAS EBEHIKHALU

THAT universality in the university is not a morphological coincidence, not a nomenclatural ornamentation or a terminological embellishment. It was carefully conceived with an in-depth morphology. The universe is the vivacity or the soul of the university without which the university becomes lifeless.

This is why Professor Niyi Osundare in his valedictory lecture, July 26, 2005, stated that “the ‘Uni’ in the university is a oneness, derived from a whole, a macrocosm condensed into microcosm”. University is a conglomeration of academics and scholars in the universe for the perpetual process of experimentation and discovery.

University is an ivory tower or academia with the overriding goal of generating, propagating and disseminating knowledge. In the antiquity and/or the medieval ages, university was known as studia generalia, meaning that universities were generally recognised as places of studies opened to scholars from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper