Atiku gives condition for Ayu’s resignation

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, gave conditions for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, saying it must be done in accordance with the party’s constitution, rules, regulations and practice.

Atiku said: “We cannot do anything outside our constitution except if it is amended. We cannot do anything unless the laws are amended.

“Ayu must go through our constitution, rules, regulations, and our practice, otherwise we cannot give the kind of leadership Nigerians want.

“It is possible, it is achievable, we have done it before and we have started doing it again.”

Atiku disclosed this at the PDP Southwest stakeholders meeting held at the popular Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, University Teaching Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

He was reacting to the decision of the region, which called for the resignation of Ayu at the meeting.

Atiku, therefore, urged…





