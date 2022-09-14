Follow your father’s footsteps, make Urhobo nation proud, monarchs charge Dafinone





By Paul Olayemi

Urhobo Monarchs in Delta Central on Tuesday commended senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Delta Central Senatorial District, Okakuro Ede Dafinone, for following his father Senator David Dafinone,footsteps, adding that his father was a complete senator who made the Urhobos proud.

Speaking on behalf of the 24 kings of Urhobo Nation, His Royal Majesty, Ukori I, Ovie of Agbon Kingdom, noted that over the years Chief Ede Dafinone has followed the footsteps of his father, (late Senator David Dafinone) who according to the monarchs, worked for the betterment of Urhobo Nation.

The Monarchs who stated this when Okakuro Ede Dafinone, accompanied by members of his campaign organization, party leaders and Okpe leaders led by Chief Thomson Okpoko paid a consultation visit to the traditional rulers at the palace of the Ohworode of Olomu kingdom in Ughelli South local government of Delta State also disclosed that they have seen his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper