Food, Beverage: FCCPC tasks Nigerians on sustainable consumption

By Yinka Kolawole

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has called on Nigerians to embrace the culture of sustainable consumption.

Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, said this at a one-day stakeholders’ workshop on National Sustainable Consumption and Waste Management in Nigeria, Tuesday, in Lagos.

Irukera noted that the sustainable consumption initiative was borne out of a decision reached by stakeholders during the 2020 World Consumer Rights Day.

“About two years ago, FCCPC and an alliance of food and beverage companies that sell their products using plastics came together at the consumers’ right day.

“They decided that we should set up a task force that will address the question of sustainable consumption. They have been working for the past two years and they have come up with an action plan,” he stated.

The FCCPC boss said that the advocacy aspect involved engaging consumers more on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper