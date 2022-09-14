Groups appeal to Buhari to assent to anti-sexual harassment bill 





By Bashir Bello

KANO — Worried by the prevalence of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions across the country, a Consortium of Civil Society Organizations under the auspices of Anti-sexual Harassment Advocacy Cluster have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency assent to the anti-sexual harassment bill to check the menace.

A member of the consortium and Executive Director, Centre for Awareness on Justice and Accountability (CAJA), Kabiru Dakata made the appeal in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano after launching hashtag for the Anti-Sexual Harassment campaign.

Dakata said the assent to the bill is pertinent in view of the alarming rate of sexual harassment of female graduates from Nigerian tertiary institutions.

He noted that 70% of female graduates from Nigerian tertiary institutions had been sexually harassed in school, mostly by classmates and instructors, according to a 2018 World Bank Group survey.

According to him, “70%…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper