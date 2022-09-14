How Emetrics helps Nigerians monitor quality of internet penetration





By Juliet Umeh

Broadband assessment provider, Enextgen, says its locally produced product; Emetric, can help Nigerians monitor the level of internet penetration in an area independently.

According to the company, Nigerians should not just rely on self-serving quality reports from network operators.

Business Development Director at the company, Mr. Gbadega Adeyeye said it is not sufficient to accept what the service providers say about the quality of their networks when users can independently verify that quality.

He said people can use Emetrics to find the quality of mobile broadband, LTE or 5G at a particular location.

“Emetrics takes measurements of the end user experience’s quality. These include the quality of their browsing experience and then project it. We rank it in different colours for instance; excellent is green, blue is good, yellow is fair while red is poor.

He said: “Let your service provider know you would like them to provide measurement data…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper