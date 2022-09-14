Keyamo’s diatribe exposes APC’s plot to assassinate Obi — Labour Party





By John Alechenu

Abuja—The Labour Party, LP, has expressed shock that the unprecedented desperation of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to cling on to power at all cost would lead it to post a pre-crime alibi to an alleged plot to assassinate its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Arabambi Abayomi, said this in response to claims by the APC Presidential Campaign spokesman, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, that Obi was plotting to stage an assassination attempt on himself and blame the APC.

Abayomi in a statement, yesterday, said the attention of the LP was drawn to APC’s most bizarre and unprecedented desperation through Kayemo’s statement.

He noted that Labour Party considered Keyamo’s claims as “a devilish-act” and “a subtle way to gain unmerited sympathy” in a bogus attempt at clandestinely employing crude, primitive tactics to win the 2023 presidential election through fraudulent means.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper