“My mother slept in the cold I couldn’t cover her – Sayi Law





Seyi Law

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian stand up comedian and actor Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile popularly known as Sayi Law griefs over the passing of his mum.

The stand up comedian took to his Instagram page where he mourns her claiming she was left in the cold and he wasn’t there to cover her up.

Read also: Seyi Law tackles racism at ‘Seyilaw fast and funny’

Seyi also claimed she would follow him all his life and he left her for alone,added by saying he was sorry and prayed to God she is forgiven and celebrated.

He wrote, “My mother slept in the cold I couldn’t cover her. My mother followed me all my life and I left her along. Oh Iya Seyi I’m so sorry death took you from me.

“You were the beauty on which the candle of my life was built. My Gold has gone with the sunset and that lovely smile is not to be seen anymore.

“God, I can’t, but praise you in everything. Thank you Heavenly Father.

Please forgive my mother and celebrate her. She suffered and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper