Old PH Refinery will become functional by December this year – FG





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Wednesday, said that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery would become functional by December this year.

The Minister disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sylvia said the development of the compressed natural gas (CNG)is still in progress.

The Minister, who was responding to a question on the state of the ongoing repairs at the nation’s refineries, said one of the two refineries, the old one with 60,000 barrels-per-day capacity, would be functional by the end of 2022, just as works are also progressing on both the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

According to him, “The rehabilitation of the refineries is ongoing. As we said earlier, the old refinery in Port Harcourt, which is about 60,000 barrels per day…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper