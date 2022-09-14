Peter Obi’s presidential run (2)





By Rotimi Fasan

The first major obstacle that any politician who aspires to transform Nigeria in any real sense would encounter and that would immediately hobble rather than enhance their performance pertains to the structure of Nigeria. Ours is a unitary system that disguises as federal.

It is a system that robs Peter to pay Paul, a legacy of the military’s incursion into politics that has over the years deformed and rendered useless the tradition of healthy rivalry among the country’s constituent units and politicians right before independence in 1960, and was to be entrenched by the Constitution of 1963.

But beginning from 1966 under the Aguiyi Ironsi military government that stood in the gap created by the failed putschists of January 1966, the country’s federal structure that was made up of semi-autonomous regions suffered incalculable and so far, irreparable damage. The farther we have travelled as a political entity from that period, the worse it has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper