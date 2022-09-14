Why 11 African social Innovators, got  Sahara Foundation’s recognition  at SIPA





By Juliet Umeh

The personal and corporate social responsibility vehicle for Sahara Group, Sahara Foundation, in collaboration with other organisations like LEAP Africa, Ford Foundation, and Impact Investors Foundation has honoured 11 fellows whose businesses are set to promote sustainable development across Africa.

The beneficiaries selected from seven African countries were recognised when the foundation celebrated its 2021-2022 Sahara Impact Fund, SIF, at the LEAP Africa Social Innovators Programme and Awards, SIPA.

The three-month Fellowship programme which combines virtual learning and in-class experiences, through its ‘governance unusual curriculum’ challenges the Fellows to be the measure ‘’for doing the right thing” against all odds. This inspiring mindset has the potential to turn them into impactful business leaders with the potential to influence a positive cultural paradigm shift and promote a movement of people who willingly and consistently…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper