‘Wike’s lawyer in suit against Atiku down with upset stomach’





Prince Michael Ekamon, the 1st plaintiff in a suit filed in conjunction with Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers against Atiku Abubakar, has said that their lawyer, Wilfred Okoi, was not in court because he was indisposed.

Ekamon told Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, upon resumed hearing in the suit challenging Atiku’s emergence as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Okoi, who entered his name on the cause list earlier in the day, could not be found when the matter was called for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though Ekamon was in court in person, Wike was not.

NAN reports that Ekamon, a member of the party, and Wike are 1st and 2nd plaintiffs respectively in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/782/22 dated June 2 and filed on June 3.

While the PDP is the 1st defendant, the Independents National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Atiku are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper