



Wizkid

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly called Wizkid dropped his new single ‘Bad To Me.’

Following the release of his album Made in Lagos a global hit album that has been topping charts since its release in 2020.

Wizkid also featured Justin Bieber in the remix of his single “Essence” along side Tems.

This year, he appeared on Chris Brown’s new single “Call Me Every Day,” and teamed up with Burna Boy.

Star boy after two years of touring and collaborating with other celebrities , the singer is back with a new sensational Amapiano record he calls ‘Bad To Me.’

The song is jointly produced by P2J and Sammy Soso.

The single incorporates trending elements such as crowd vocals and Ampainao which has defined the Nigerian soundscape in 2022.

The post Wizkid releases new single ‘Bad To Me’ appeared first on Vanguard…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper