Insecurity: Be vigilant, Gani Adams tells S-West leaders, residents





By Dapo Akinrefon, Lagos

THE Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, urged leaders and stakeholders across the Southwest to be vigilant in keeping terrorists at bay.

Gani Adams said this at the second edition of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Dependable Security Team meeting held at ONTEC Event Centre, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

While addressing members of the group in Ogun State, he said the meeting was strategic to combat terrorism in the southwest.

He added that the meeting was first initiated in Lagos, to beef up the security and also strengthen the grassroots security network across the south west.

The Yoruba generalissimo said: “People often asked: What is Aare doing to address the various security challenges bedevilling the region? This is the reason for this intervention move by our group to address the security deficit across the region.

“We are here to raise our voices against terrorism in the South West. Today’s gathering is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper