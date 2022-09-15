NCPC boss tasks public servants on asset declaration  





The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged public servants to declare their assets so as not to fall fowl of the law.

Pam made the appeal at a workshop on assets declaration organised by the NCPC in collaboration with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for staff of the commission, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said it was imperative for all public servants to strictly comply with the provisions of the Constitution on asset declaration.

The executive secretary said it was now easier for public servants living above their means or owning properties to be exposed, as such it’s more honourable to comply with the law than be exposed to public ridicule.

He said: “We are in social media era where speculations have become the order of the day, hence there is need for constant updating of information so that no one is found wanting.

“Also, the Constitutional provisions setting up the Code of Conduct Bureau,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper