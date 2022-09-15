Obaseki to hire experienced retired civil servants for service delivery 





Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo state Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki disclosed that his administration is considering hiring experienced retired Civil Servants that have contributed to the success of his transformational drive to achieve his administration’s MEGA (Making Edo Great Again) agenda.

Obaseki stated this during the end of a two day retreat for the Executives Council, head of MDAs and Agencies at the John Odegie-Oyegun Public Service Academy in Benin City, Edo State.

He commended the contribution of retired Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment Mr. Lucky Wasa to the success of his transformational drive adding that the State has hired new crops of Civil Servants and would need the experience and knowledge of people like Wasa to drive the needed change in the Civil Service.

“I hear one of our Permanent Secretaries is retiring today, as it was mentioned to me by the Head of Service Barr. Anthony…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper