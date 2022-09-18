Al-Mustapha breaks down in tears over Insecurity In Nigeria





Abacha’s former Chief Security Officer (COS), Major Hamza Al-Mustapha

A former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late General Sani Abacha, Hamza Al-Mustapha on Saturday, broke down in tears over issue of insecurity in Nigeria.

The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA)

went emotional when he received a coalition of northern Christian women at his residence in Abuja.

He said, “What Nigeria wants now is leadership. We have to get out of where we are and people will come and use the name of religion to say ‘Because he is a Muslim, he can not be this; because he is a Christian, he can not be this.”

The former CSO said, “These are ingredients that killed Nigeria yesterday that they are also using to kill Nigeria tomorrow. We can’t accept that. I am seated next to you; you are my sister. Amongst you are mothers. We would die protecting you.”

He added that Nigeria is being taken for a ride.



Al Mustapha alleged some unidentified persons of trying to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper