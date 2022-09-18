Insecurity: Northern govs seek prayers





Northern state Governors have agreed to pursue the current security challenges bedevilling the region with sustained fervent prayers against banditry and kidnapping.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Nigerstated this at the opening of a two-day symposium with a theme: ”The role of Imams in ensuring credible and peaceful elections as well as good governance.

It was organised by Jumaat Mosques Imams’ Forum, in conjunction with Rahama and Bago Foundation in Minna on Saturday.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, Bello said, ” security agencies alone cannot do it and thus the need for prayers by religious leaders to address the ugly trend.”

He, however, applauded the efforts of security agencies in the fight against insurgency, urging that religious and traditional ruler must be accorded prominence for the fight against insurgency to succeed.

In his remarks, All Progressives Congress APC Gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Umar Bago promised to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper