BBNaija S6: Chichi qualifies for final, emerges as Week 9 Head of House





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Level-up housemate, Chichi has emerged as the Week 9 Head of House and would select two housemates to join her in the final in tonight’s nomination session.

Chichi’s emerged the HoH after all housemates participated in a keenly contest game; the only housemate except current Head of House, Phyna.

After a feisty contest that saw the housemates play a unique game of see-saw beams. The first housemate to transport five balls from the basin to the shallow container of the beam won the Head of House Challenge.

Chichi played the game tactically and had five balls before any other housemate.

The Head Of House gets a Showmax reward and access to the HoH room,

As the winner of the challenge, she automatically qualifies for the finale and will be the holder of the supreme veto power.

Chichi will also enjoy the privilege of living in the Head of House lounge for one week with Chizzy who she chose as her companion.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper