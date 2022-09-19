Enugu govt, NSIA sign agreement on take over of State Medical Diagnostic Centre





The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State has signed an agreement with the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) for the federal agency to take over the state-of-the-art Enugu State Medical Diagnostic Centre, Enugu.

The agreement is to pave the way for the NSIA to provide comprehensive medical, diagnostic and oncology (cancer) treatment services to the people of Enugu State and beyond.

Recall that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, sequel to the approval of the State Executive Council (EXCO), recently reached an agreement with the NSIA for the upgrade of the Medical Diagnostic Centre in Enugu, built by the state government.

The agreement to take over the health facility was reached after series of negotiations between the Enugu State Government and the NSIA.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, signed the agreement on behalf of the Enugu State Government while the Managing Director of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper