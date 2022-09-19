Masquerades invade church, flog worshippers, destroy property in Plateau community





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos —Masquerades, yesterday, invaded a church in the Shikal community, Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State and disrupted service, as they flogged bewildered worshippers, destroying the church property.

It was gathered that the masquerades arrived at the church premises while service was ongoing and started flogging worshippers as they scampered for safety.

The invaders later turned to the church’s musical instruments and other property and destroyed them.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident but gave no details.

He said: “The DPO of the area has confirmed that it is true. They are working on the situation and the area is calm. He said masquerades went to a church and disrupted their activities. The investigation is ongoing, we will give full details when we have them.”

