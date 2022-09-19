Ubani tackles security agencies over unlawful practices





BY HENRY OJELU

The chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Dr Monday Ubani has kicked against some unlawful practices by security agencies in the discharge of their duties.

Some of the unlawful practices he identified include illegal arrest and unwarranted harassment of lawyers, needless transfers of cases to the nation’s capital Abuja, and compelling lawyers and visitors to drop their telephones at the entrance of security agencies’ offices.

In a statement at the weekend, Dr Ubani condemned the practices which he said were unlawful and a clear abuse of the right of lawyers and other people affected.

On the frequent arrest and harassment of lawyers in the course of performing their lawful duties, Ubani listed some lawyers who suffered arrest, abuse and harassment in the hands of security agencies and said such practices must stop.

He said: “The NBA- SPIDEL observes with dismay some of the…





