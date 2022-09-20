20 companies pay N211.5m charges for defaulting in pension remittances





By Rosemary Iwunze

Twenty companies have been forced to pay about N211.5 million as accumulated interests charges on the unremitted pensions of their workers in the second quarter of 2022, Q2’22.

This represents a 28.4 per cent decline from N295.5 million similar charges paid by employers in the first quarter of 2022, Q1’22.

However, the National Pension Commission, PenCom, recommended seven defaulting employers for appropriate legal action in Q2’22, against six recommended in Q1’22.

It will be recalled that the Pension Reform Act 2014 recommends that employers are mandated to remit 10 per cent of monthly salary as pension for their employees. However, many employees are in default in implementing this law.

In the Q2”22 report released by PenCom, a total of N517.7 million was paid by the defaulting employers as principal sum outstanding as at Q2’22.

This represents an increase of 314.4 per cent from N124.9 million paid as principal sum by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper