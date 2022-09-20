2023: Nigerians may shock political class, parties, Obaseki warns 





Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki yesterday called on political leaders across the country to step up and assuage the pains of Nigerians on many fronts due to poor governance and inefficiency or expect a surprise from the electorate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Obaseki, while speaking to government house correspondents in Benin City, noted that Nigerians are fed up with the inefficiencies and failures of government officials and other representatives and will reject the same if nothing is done to change the narrative.

He said, “I am sure that we are all watching the development in the country very closely, particularly the evolving political development. It’s clear now that Nigerians are getting fed up with the government and those that represent them in government. We can see that in their reactions in social media and where their actions and emotions are headed.

“For us as a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper