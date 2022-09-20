2023: Ohanaeze youth pass vote of confidence on INEC Chairman





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement has passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, Prof, Mahmood Yakubu for his determination to clean the voters register ahead of the 2023 poll.

The confidence vote came after a faction of the Apex Igbo Youth body operating under the aegis of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, last Sunday, called on the INEC boss to resign, saying he was not prepared and competent to conduct free, fair, and credible elections in 2023.

But the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement which passed a vote of confidence,urged Yakubu to ignore the call by the factional of the Igbo Youth group, that he resign. It described those calling for his resignation as enemies of democracy in the country.

The group said it had absolute confidence on the capacity Prof. Yakubu to deliver in the election.

The group,in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, by its Secretary General, Nwada Amaka, commended…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper