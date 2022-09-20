Alleged organ harvesting: Court to rule in Ukpo’s application Dec. 5





A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, fixed Dec. 5 for ruling on an application filed by David Ukpo, the kidney donor, asking the court to set aside its orders made on July 1 and July 6 which gave Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President, and wife, Beatrice, access to his biodata.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after counsel for parties in the suit adopted their processes and presented their arguments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ukpo, through his lawyer, Bamidele Igbinedion, had filed a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/984/202, urging the court to set aside the orders, directing some agencies of government and banks to release his biodata to Ekweremadu and his wife.

Ukpo, who joined the Ekweremadus as applicants/respondents in the motion, also listed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) (1st respondent) and four others in the apllication.

Others mentioned in the motion are the Comptroller General (C-G), Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper