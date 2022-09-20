Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday





By Adegboyega Adeleye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday celebrated the King of Juju Music and internationally renowned music maestro and multi-instrumentalist, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, better known as King Sunny Ade, who turns 76 on September 22, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President which reads:

“President Buhari rejoices with the internationally renowned artiste, who is the first Nigerian to be nominated for Grammy in the 80’s, playing a significant role in the huge success of the country’s music industry, with influence across genres, including Hollywood, where his songs were featured in many movies.

“As the talented guitarist turns 76, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper