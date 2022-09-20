Nnamdi Kanu must not die in prison, Ohanaeze warns





By Biodun Busari

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned the federal government of Nigeria that the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu must not die in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ohanaeze gave this warning on Tuesday in a statement titled ‘Nnamdi Kanu must not die in prison’ by the group’s national spokesman, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, to react to the current worsening health status of the IPOB leader.

The Igbo group said Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has revealed that despite his ailment, the secret police holding him have refused to give him the medical attention needed.

Ohanaeze said further that the incarceration of Kanu has aggravated security challenges in…





