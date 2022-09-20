PIPELINE SURVEILLANCE: ‘People opposed to Tompolo must have a rethink’





Immediate past Treasurer of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas HOSTCOM ,Delta State Chapter, and founder, Oil Voice of Niger Delta, Comrade Joseph Lamienghan, has called on those opposed to the award of pipeline surveillance contract to High Chief Government Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo to have a rethink.

Lamienghan, who spoke in Warri, said habit of infighting among stakeholders in the region over the contract is uncalled for.

His words: “Let me assert that it is a very good idea that the Federal Government finally decided to engage the Host Communities through High Chief Tompolo who is already mobilizing all and sundry at the community level to check the problems of oil theft that threatens the nation’s economy.

“All the previous attempts made by federal government, NNPCL and other relevant stakeholders who are not too familiar with the terrains where the pipelines are buried failed to achieve the desired result because they do not …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper