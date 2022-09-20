SEC, UBA, Fidelity, others harp on value-added export driven economy





By Peter Egwuatu

The Securities and Exchange Commission , SEC, United Bank for Africa, UBA, and others have made case for value added export to enhance the Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

SEC also reiterated its commitment to developing the commodities ecosystem in Nigeria to boost the non-oil sector.

The Director-General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda, stated this at the 2022 annual conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria, FICAN, held in Lagos with the theme ‘Boosting Domestic Capacity for Sustainable Export Earnings”.

Yuguda who was represented by the Director, Lagos Zonal Office of the Commission, Hafsat Rufia, said: “The development of the commodities ecosystem would help the country achieve its quest for sustainable foreign exchange earnings and economic development.”

He added, “We believe that implementation of the roadmap for a vibrant commodity trading ecosystem in Nigeria by the Commission will support the development of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper