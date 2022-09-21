2023: Same-faith ticket guaranteed to end in spectacular failure, Dogara hits APC





Christians playing reactionary role in the political process— NNCC

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has described the adoption of the same-faith presidential ticket by All Progressives Congress, APC, as a political move guaranteed to end in spectacular failure.

Dogara said this while delivering a keynote address at a summit, “Meet The Church,” organised by Nigeria National Christian Coalition, NNCC, with the theme “The Role of the Church in Nation-Building.”

Taking a swipe at APC’s insistence on fielding Muslim-Muslim presidential candidates, he said: “In their convoluted posturing, they have placed state-building ahead of nation-building; a task never before achieved in history and we need no seer to tell us that such endeavour is guaranteed to end in spectacular failure. No divided people have ever built any civilisation.

“I am so elated that today’s church in Nigeria has shaken off the…





